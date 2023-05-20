Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The noted wit Dorothy Parker, New Yorker columnist, novelist, writer of screenplays and a popular humorist known for her lacerating witticisms, had a “catchphrase” when her doorbell or telephone rang unexpectedly. She would frown and say “What fresh hell is this?”
Which is what I thought when I saw the Rapp News story about Judge James Fisher announcing that the word “Hell” is a profanity.
Parker was a member of the Algonquin Club literary luncheon group which included Alexander Woollcott, Heywood Broun, Robert Benchley, Robert Sherwood, George S. Kaufman, Franklin P. Adams, Marc Connelly, Harold Ross, and Harpo Marx, She more than held her own in that crowd of boozy bon vivants. Parker once said, “I’m as pure as the driven slush”. Her schtick wouldn’t have stood a chance in Fisher’s court. Or maybe he might have learned a thing or two. No matter. Ms. Parker passed in 1967.
Now, according to this week’s Rappahannock News, Judge Fisher fined Rappahannock attorney David Konick $250 for using the phrase “what the hell” to another attorney during an exchange regarding recent court filings. Judge Fisher said the word “Hell” was a use of “profanity” in his Court and he gaveled Konick for this insult to decorum.
Which really got me to thinking. “Hell” a profanity?? Hmm, the word appears rarely in the Holy Bible commensurate with “Gehenna”, the word that Christ used. But one of the first things we learned as barefoot younguns was that we better behave because we sure didn’t want to burn in Hell. A really good fire and brimstone minister could put the fear of those red-hot coals in a five year old kid. And that, of course, can be a very good thing.
But it doesn’t make the word “Hell” profane. “Hell” is not an obscenity. It is a metaphysical location. Or it can be a tortured state of mind. In the Judeo/Christian religion, there are Ten Commandments to be obeyed. And “Thou Shalt Not Say Hell” is not one of them.
President Harry S Truman was a peppery little man who was known to use very “salty language” when he thought it was called for. Ask General Douglas MacArthur next time you
see him. In 1948, during his campaign against Governor Thomas Dewey of New York, Truman’s Democratic supporters would yell, “Give ‘em Hell, Harry!” and Harry would respond, “I’m just gonna tell them the truth, and they are going to think it is Hell”. MacArthur got the truth, and he retired and went home.
It isn’t necessarily a good thing, but the changing mores and public standards of the last 60 plus years have eroded what was considered proper public rhetoric and what was not. There are still words that should simply not be uttered in certain social circumstances, especially in front of younger children. But “hell” wasn’t one of them, certainly not in a general way.
Just for the hell-of-it, (‘scuse me, Judge) I “googled up“ motion pictures that have the word “hell”in their titles. I didn’t look at novels or plays or television productions, just movies. I ran across “Hell’s Hinges” from 1916, with William S. Hart, the first great movie cowboy. That was over a hundred years ago. During World War One.
Randomly, there have been, among countless others: “Between Heaven and Hell”, “From Hell to Texas”, “Hell or High Water”, “Hell Below Zero”, “Hell Bent for Leather”, “Hell in the Pacific”, “Hell is for Heroes”, “Hell’s Angels”, “Hell’s Half Acre”, “To Hell and Back” (the Audie Murphy story), The Mayor of Hell” (James Cagney, 1933), “7 Women from Hell” (I think I’ve met most all of them), “A Town Called Hell”, “Bat Out of Hell” (with Meat Loaf), “Doorway to Hell” (1930), “Medea’s Neighbor from Hell” (Tyler Perry), “All Hell Broke Loose”, “Hell Hath No Fury”, “War is Hell”, and a hell of a lot more! My point being that right or wrong, good or bad, like it or not, “Hell” apparently sells tickets. And it did so in far more conservative times.
But the Judge says that it is a profane word, and in his court, it’ll cost you what used to be a month’s rent in a nice neighborhood. No point in arguing with the man who bangs the gavel, though. One might just as well say, “the hell with it”.