As St. Valentine’s Day approaches, we asked library patrons to tell us what they love about their library. Patrons of all ages voluntarily recorded their responses, signed their name if they wanted to do so, and placed them in a special box.
We hope you enjoy reading their unedited responses, and we encourage you to come to the library because you, too, may find something you love here!
“I have always loved and been interested in reading and the people here are sooo sweet, in conclusion I LOVE my library!” – Eviana C.
“I love the people that work at the library, they are so kind and helpful.”
“Librarian is kind and I like books!” – Perry T.
“The staff <3 (and the colorful rug in the Children’s Area).” – Beatrice
“Easy to find books and helpful staff!”
“I enjoy the staff and large collection as well as the willingness to add to the collection and the kids lounge area.” – Cassia
“The staff is so nice and help me find books to read.”
“The librarians! They are always welcoming, helpful and full of good book recommendations.”
“The great library staff, their willingness to help me find new books, and the great selection of books!”
“The staff first and foremost, the building, the cool donated artwork, and furniture. The ‘vibe’ — not too formal but not too ‘loose.’ A TOTAL COMMUNITY JEWEL!”
“I love that my library is almost always open, I can get recommendations for great new books from staff, there is plenty of great fiction, new books are featured on the new books shelves, and all the staff is so friendly and helpful.”
“The tiny chairs!”
“All the fun activities for kids!” – Jenny
“Helpfulness of the staff — especially with computers!”
“Audiobooks for three weeks. Programs for community.”
“The people.”
“The amount of books and movies.”
“Everyone is nice! I love the books!”
“I love the people that work there.”
“I like books!”
“Books, staff, and everything!”
“Books. Books!”
“Horses, books, cows!”
The writer is director of the Rappahannock County Library
