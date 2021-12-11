Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Read that headline again: “When the Left goes Left and the Right goes Right, the Center disappears.” Do what? Wouldn’t it make more sense that the left going left and the right going right would create a larger center, a more diverse political ground in the middle of our body politic?
Sure, that would seem to make sense, wouldn’t it? But in our very real world of hardball politics in “the world’s greatest Democracy” the center has not only not held, it has disappeared. The GOP has hunkered down in visceral reaction to a Democratic left that seems to have embraced “social-Marxist theory,” political correctness, cultural cleansing, “wokeness,” and pansexual “Identity Politics.”
The current President appears to be in a state of cognitive dysfunction, while the man he defeated is happily pointing out his successor’s stumbling on major issues. The last time the nation was this viscerally divided was in the 1960’s and 70’s, and that didn’t seem to settle down until good ol’ Gerald Ford escaped several assassination attempts and Jimmy Carter segued the nation into the arguably ascendant years of “the Gipper.”
It seems the only thing Democrats agree on is that they still despise the “Bad Orange Man,” while the Trumpster himself is raising money and collecting IOU’s from Republican candidates throughout the nation. And at this point in time, Mr. Biden’s ratings are about where Herbert Hoover’s were in 1932.
And there is scant middle ground for consensus on any issue. There are only a handful of “moderate” national Democrats, and fewer “liberal or moderate” Republicans. Both parties spend millions demonizing the other, and it seems everyone on all sides has the attitude of the pirate/buccaneers of old, with cutlasses in hand while flying their “Jolly Rogers.” There is a plain old meanness afoot. Even in happy times, partisan politics is a contact sport, and much more akin to rugby than badminton. And these are not happy times.
Situations like this always make me think of these lines from W.B. Yeats poem “The Second Coming”:
“Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity….”
The greatest casualty in all of this is “comity,” the simple niceties of neighborly living, the friendly waves and smiles of folks who share a community and a culture. That is necessary to hold a community together as sharers of a common idea.
As the historian Richard Hofstadter wrote, “Comity exists in a society to the degree that those enlisted in its contending interests have a basic minimal regard for each other: one party or interest seeks the defeat of an opposing interest on matters of policy, but at the same time seeks to avoid crushing the opposition, denying the legitimacy of its existence or its values, or inflicting upon it extreme and gratuitous humiliations beyond the substance of the gains that are being sought. The basic humanity of the opposition is not forgotten; civility is not abandoned; the sense that a community life must be carried on after the acerbic issues of the moment have been fought over and won is seldom very far out of mind; an awareness that the opposition will someday be the government are always present. The reality and value of comity can best be appreciated when we contemplate a society in which it is almost completely lacking.”
We now must contemplate in the present that “society in which comity is almost completely lacking.” We have arrived at that future. Local politics are not discussed in barber shops and country stores in the Rappahannock of the 21st century. It is now the purview of the “anti-social” media.
That isn’t Trump’s fault or Biden’s fault or Nancy Pelosi’s fault or anybody’s fault. It is the result of an inculcated partisan system that has devolved into a bitter caricature of the Founders’ intentions. It is driven by powerful special interests allied with powerful international media conglomerates who no more reflect “We the People” than do the decadent bottom feeders of social media and popular culture.
We should fear that this seeming dead end of the competition of new ideas may be the beginning of a permanent spiral downward. For this rigid national political schism is obviously reflected on the local level, even here in what used to be the rural, agricultural heartland.
When we lose the middle ground of civil discussion, comity is the first casualty. And without comity, we lose community. And without community, we just might as well lose our souls.
The writer lives in Harris Hollow