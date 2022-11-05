Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
This past Saturday dawned sunny and cool here in Rappahannock County. High on a hillside, sheltered by brilliantly colored fall trees, two foxes sat, appraising the view below of an enthusiastic crowd, both on horseback and on foot, plus dozens of hounds eagerly awaiting their huntsman’s horn and signal to explore.
It was Opening Day for the local Old Dominion Hunt, held at High Meadow Farm. To begin, The Reverend Elizabeth Keeler, Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington, Virginia, spoke the formal Blessing.
“My goodness!” exclaimed Lady Tilly Fox, “Will you look at all of the youngsters there!”
“Ah, yes,” Sir Scott Fox replied. “You’re looking at a group of people dedicated to the well-being of our earth and all of its creatures and plant life who are passing along their knowledge and joy in these surroundings to the following generations to continue the care of our earth. Unbeknownst to many, this is a year round activity and part of the reason we foxes are so healthy and can enjoy running and outwitting those hounds. The humans put special meds in the kibble they put out in our favorite places. Don’t you just love the sheen in my fur?” he continued.
“I’m so glad to hear all of that,” Lady Tilly replied. “And, yes, you have looked rather marvelous over the years. However,” she then said, “Did you have a chance to talk to Great Aunt Judith Fox recently? She lives over beneath a shop in Sperryville and has overheard many conversations about the state of things lately.”
“Actually, yes, I have,” answered Sir Scott, “and none of it very good. After all, our cousins Sir William and Lady Daisy Fox had told us about some astute residents really getting the ball rolling in establishing vital new businesses and seeming to attract badly needed new people to live out here, all in accordance with the county’s Comprehensive Plan (growth to occur in and around the town and villages, plus county and town working together on mutually beneficial efforts), there seem to be a few who are obstructing these goals by their actions.
Great Aunt Judith just relayed some critical concerns she heard recently about the safety of citizens living here. We foxes continue to be lucky finding new dens in some hillsides where newcomers have bought property and are either renovating or building anew, plus studying the natural vs invasive plant growth, to plan future healthy growth for all living here. However, the safety concerns expressed addressed the difficulties attracting new fire and rescue volunteers. With not many jobs nor much affordable housing, the needed younger generation just can’t find the viable opportunities they need to settle here. Quite a few of volunteers here are aging out, so therein lies the dilemma,” Sir Scott concluded.
“Interestingly,” Lady Tilly added, “Great Aunt Tilly also told me about the turmoil surrounding the county’s plan to finally be able to enable the county to obtain the critical broadband necessary in today’s world. Even knowing the continuing hardships for county students who struggle with their learning without access to home broadband service communication capabilities, some are entrenched in a ‘don’t want this’ mindset. A few will never change, alas.”
“Maybe if some learned about the joy and healthy, enriched living demonstrated in what we’re seeing here today, an entire community dedicated to a way of life with their children learning these ways, more of our residents might see the way toward the joyful existence we foxes enjoy and the future where many more might share in that. How can we plant that seed?” Sir Scott asked.
Indeed, who among us will take up that cause to spread the good word shared by our Fox friends? Together, we can improve this wonderful life with the safety we need here in our beloved Rappahannock.
The writer lives in Washington.