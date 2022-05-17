Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Chief Justice John Roberts has a problem that is eerily similar to one I faced years ago at the Federal Trade Commission.
A year or so after President Reagan appointed me to chair the FTC, a story appeared in the press about a major merger we were investigating and a draft of preliminary findings. This was a very serious matter. Not only did the information move markets, the leak obviously came from the office of one of the five Commissioners. Collegial discussions among the five Commissioners are essential to findings of fact and of law, just as discussions and circulations of draft opinions are essential to the work of the nine Justices.
Like Roberts, I was greatly troubled and wanted to get to the bottom of the matter. Our General Counsel, Jack Carley, argued against pursuing the guilty party, even noting that Bob Bork had opined that investigating leakers hardly ever turns out to be successful. Nevertheless, I called a meeting of Commissioners, and we voted to have Carley investigate.
Despite his misgivings, Carley went to work. He interviewed people, looked at telephone logs, and examined other records. And then he sent to each Commissioner a report on the progress of his investigation.
Without telling anyone beforehand, Carley “salted” his reports! That is, he worded the concluding paragraph of each of his reports ever-so-slightly differently.
Sure enough, within days, the press reported Carley’s interim report and its conclusion word-for-word. Carley had identified the offending office! And within a few days an attorney-advisor in that Commissioner’s office announced she was leaving for a job on Capitol Hill.
