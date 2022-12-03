Comment_Gresinger-1.jpg

A symbol propped up on the author's bookcase to show how they believe chaos — when balanced — can precede flourishing.

 Courtesy photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

CHAOS — Where Great Dreams Begin, with accompanying symbol, is a visual I have propped on a bookcase to remind me of possibilities. The quote beneath the art states, “Before a great vision can become reality there may be difficulty. Before a person begins a great endeavor, they may encounter chaos. As a new plant breaks the ground with great difficulty, foreshadowing the huge tree, so must we sometimes push against difficulty to bring forth our dreams”(I-Ching).

