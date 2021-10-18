Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
A recent opinion from Mr. Mike Wenger of our county alerted the local citizenry to his discovery of “an invasive species” which is “running rampant” in our midst. No, he wasn’t referring to stinkbugs or Yankees, but to Kudzu, that lovely vine from the Orient which has graced the Deeper South for most of a century. Mr. Wenger, opining on Rappnews.com, sounds the Red Alert in breathless tones about Kudzu. “The scourge of Kudzu along our roadsides and in our forests has been relatively muted in the County.” But then he delivers the crushing news: “Sadly that hopeful time is over.” And then a solemn final warning, “So be on the lookout.”
Well, on the other hand, it could be the new cash crop around here. It has been used for many centuries in Japan for cooking, in medicine, for livestock fodder, and as shade porches.
In the Southern States it has been planted above all, for erosion control. But in areas where the soil and the climate are very copacetic to Kudzu, the ancient plant has indeed become a beautiful nuisance. In the Deep South, it's called the “Mile a Minute Vine”.
I wouldn’t worry much about it around here. The growing season is much shorter and the sun so shaded by hills and mountains, that it will likely be another century before a decent bumper crop of Kudzu covers, say, the Inn in our County Seat. And surely by then, the patrons will be enjoying their Kudzu canapes underneath the Inn’s Kudzu canopy.
Mr. Wenger apparently assumes that every one here is as clueless as he is about “the miracle vine” as Channing Cope referred to it. It was Mr. Cope, the agricultural editor of the Atlanta Constitution who evangelized the Gospel of Kudzu through his columns, his regular broadcasts, and his best selling book, “Front Porch Farmer.” Back in the 1920’s and 30’s, Cope had a 700-acre farm on the Yellow River down in Covington, Georgia, where I had a home for some years. His original Kudzu patch then covered several square miles, but is likely underneath a suburban shopping mall by now.
The vine was originally brought into the United States for fodder, but it was found to be excellent for preventing soil erosion and the Federal Government planted it along every highway and railroad cut in the South for that very purpose. Its deep roots kept the land from washing away. But Kudzu, which had never been “invasive” in China and Japan, fell in love with Dixie, where it had no natural enemies. In fact, the soil of the South loves Kudzu. And Kudzu passionately loves the South.
My friend Doug Marlette, the late Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist, created the syndicated comic strip “Kudzu” which led to 17 books and a musical stage production which played at Ford’s Theatre in “our nation’s Capitol.”
Back in the 1970’s I wrote a comedy screenplay loosely based on Channing Cope entitled “Charlie Bing the Kudzu King”, about the man who spread the gospel of Kudzu. So I studied the plant and started collecting books about the vine. I have dozens now, including cookbooks and volumes on the plant’s healing properties.
Further back, in the early 1960’s I worked summers on a work train that contracted to various railroads in the South. Our job was to kill the weeds in the right-of-way alongside the tracks.
One boiling hot and humid August day down in Eastern North Carolina we had to wait on a siding for the scheduled freight to come through. The side track was hard by a large pigsty with its overwhelming aroma. After five minutes or so, an old brakeman looked over at me and said,
“Gits in your eyes, don’t it?” “Yep”, I replied.
Everything around us was covered in kudzu. The switch lamps, the cross-ties, the fences, the rusted automobiles and the long abandoned shacks nearby.
“What do y’all do around here about this kudzu vine?,” I asked the old brakeman. He paused thoughtfully before he responded. “Well”, he said slowly, “I reckon that the best thing to do is to move away and leave it.”
I have found his advice to be useful in any number of situations.
P.S.: The great Southern writer James Dickey, who wrote the novel “Deliverance”, was best known as a poet, and one of his finest was entitled simply, “Kudzu.” It begins,
“Japan invades. Far Eastern vines
Run from the clay banks they are
Supposed to keep from eroding
Up telephone poles
Which rear, half out of leafage
As though they would shriek
Like things smothered by their own
Green, mindless, unkillable ghosts
In Georgia, the legend says
That you must close your windows
At night to keep it out of the house”
The writer lives Harris Hollow