crankie.jpg

Cast members of the concert: Hallberg, Van Allen, Fahey, Heimstra and Butler.

 Courtesy photo

Both Linda Heimstra and I were hard at work on the final day before our ‘crankie’ show at Apple Atcha Cider (old Estes Mill) last Friday. Crankies, you’ll recall, are the scrolled artwork that is ‘cranked’ from one spool to another as a story is narrated or sung. She and I decided to do a crankie a while back, this after she saw one I helped conceive a while back. The deadline was Friday-show being at 8:30 p.m.! We both finished the artwork for our respective crankies the night (or morning) before. This being the case we literally had no run throughs (practice) before having to perform in front of a full house that evening.

