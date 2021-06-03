Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.