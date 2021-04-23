Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Recently on social media and in conversation with citizens, there has been speculation about the public library. Change needs to occur at the library, but the Library Board of Trustees (Board) is just beginning to research the potential scope of a library renovation and expansion project for the community. The library is 30 years old and it is showing its age in both inadequate space and in its ability to best serve county citizens in the 21st century. People use libraries in very different ways than we all did thirty years ago. (Think back to how you accessed news, information and books in 1991.)
So, let’s talk about the library. The Board is about to launch a countywide survey to ask all citizens about our library and what they would like to see in the future. Based on those answers, conversations with citizens and stakeholders, research, planning and budget projections, the Board’s goal is to improve library facilities and services. This could be done at the current site or another site depending on many factors.
Now, about that idea that some decision has already been made to move the library to a new space (i.e. the Black Kettle Project). It may have been started by folks who did not understand the drawings accompanying the recent article in the Rappahannock News. Those hypothetical plans simply gave an idea of what might be possible. Again, no decision to move the library has been made, and, in fact, none will be made until the completion of the Board’s process to evaluate various possibilities.
The Board looks forward to engaging with you in the coming months. If you haven’t stopped by lately, the library is now open for in-person visits. But, if you are not comfortable coming inside, we still offer curbside pick-up. Amanda, Denise and Sharon, the Library staff, are ready to serve you. We are so pleased that there is so much interest in making the Rappahannock Library the best it can be.
The writers serve on the Rappahannock County Library Board of Trustees as president and vice president, respectively.
