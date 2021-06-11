Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Absolutely, let the people of the county decide on the land use in question in 2024 — but vet it first before the county board of supervisors, a piece at a time, the hard way, in the meantime. This should be a very tough exercise, with no wave of the hand. I have not seen anything that justifies the whole of it, or even individual parts, to date, besides supposed good intentions.
Let’s just take those housing units that went up behind the now-closed Harris Teeter at the US-15/US-29 intersection, for example, in Gainesville: hideous in the extreme. My dad, when he visited in 2012, said, “what an awful look; like Creedmoor in Queens (a mental hospital in New York). Who’d want to live there?”
Want that?
No would-be developer should be enabled to put a whole package like this up for decision, but instead should have to break it into its parts, zero-basing the plan and presenting each for approval separately before a vote is held. Let each piece appear on the ballot if it comes to that.
Housing, if any, should be period-based, consistent with current designs, and with no townhouses, high rises, or condos permitted. In the end it might be worthwhile, but it’s important to remember that the developer works for us — trust, but verify. Every. Single. Brick. That’s not been done yet. If developers get a blank check, I might want to buy land across Route 211 and put in a small minor league ballpark, for example, for some old-fashioned rookie league ball. And I just might, depending on how this goes. It would be refreshing and bring a certain vibrancy to the town, with those bright light towers and the roar of the crowd.
Ralph Masi
Washington