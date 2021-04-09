Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing in response to the wonderful article on the “hippie invasion,” written by Isaac Parish and published in last week’s edition. I was 14 or 15 when the hippies migrated to Rappahannock County in the early 70s. This occurrence had a significant impact on me, informing and influencing the trajectory of my life in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Many of the values expressed by the counter-cultural movement continue to resonate for me, some four decades later.
Although Mr. Parrish interviewed me and Cathy Kiley-Martin, time and space did not allow him to include our stories. Yet our perspectives as women could add an important dimension to this story.
Cathy was a young single mother who found solidarity and support in the “village” of like-minded people, and I — as someone who experienced this movement from the perspective of a young Rappahannock resident — was powerfully influenced by this phenomenon.
Having befriended one of the young women who lived at the Spyders’ when we worked together at the Ski Area—and living nearby in Old Hollow—I began spending time there, where I was quickly embraced as a little sister, When I was 16, the first baby was born there, and I had the privilege to meet her when she was just hours old. Two years later I would witness the birth of the second child born there—in a tent!—an event that is emblazoned in my mind and heart forever. I was awestruck by the courage and strength I saw exhibited by my friend, and was forever impressed by the miracle of birth. Years later I would feel empowered to birth my babies naturally, and when possible, at home.
Most of the members of Spyders were artisans and craftspeople: leatherworkers, textile artists, clothing designers and jewelers. Studios and shops were built in old sheds and barns, and everywhere there was real industry. If there was the impression that hippies were lazy, a day spent at Spyders would quickly dispel the myth. Although I did not take up any particular craft at that time, four decades later I would learn metal-smithing from a former Spyder.
When I graduated from high school in 1975 I started seeing one of these artists. He was building a tiny house at Spyders, and at nineteen I happily joined the commune. Those brief years spent off-grid represent one the most formative periods of my life.
Another person who migrated out from the city was Sally Nash, a dancer and choreographer who enlisted untrained dancers to fulfill her choreographic narratives. She came to the high school to teach a two-week workshop in my senior year, which I attended at 7:30 each morning. When I was 19 she asked me to join The Last Minute Wood Company. A few years later, when I decided to enter college, I studied Modern Dance at VCU, receiving a BFA in Dance and Choreography.
These are just the most obvious examples of the influence the counterculture had on my life. I truly internalized the principles of simple living, respect for nature — and the basics of sustainable economics (recycle, re-use, share) — to this day I purchase most of my clothes from thrift stores, and live well on a yearly income most readers would find shocking.
The writer lives in Sperryville.
