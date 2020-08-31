Today

Rain. High 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.