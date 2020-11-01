Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Support Amendment 1
By Paul Smith
Virginia has taken a big step toward addressing its historic issues with racial and partisan gerrymandering, but voters need to close the deal this fall for any progress to be realized.
In February 2019, a proposed constitutional amendment to allow Virginians to have a say in the map-drawing process through the creation of the Virginia Redistricting Commission passed the House of Delegates by a wide margin of 83-15 and the state Senate unanimously. This amendment — Amendment 1 — will be before Virginia voters on the November ballot.
Elections should be determined by voters, not politicians, but far too often they are predetermined by those who hold the pen and power to draw electoral maps. That is why Virginia voters should vote yes on Amendment 1. This constitutional amendment, along with strong enabling legislation, is the best option for creating fairer political maps and increasing inclusion, transparency and accountability in our state’s democracy.
Amendment 1 is not perfect. Still, it would bring meaningful progress and should go into effect before the next round of redistricting takes effect for the upcoming decade.
Critics of the amendment have raised concerns about legislators exerting undue influence over the mapmaking process — whether that be through judges on the Virginia Supreme Court appointed by legislators intervening when the commission deadlocks, or undermining the ability of everyday citizens to make their voices heard. Some have even suggested that Amendment 1 would enshrine gerrymandering into Virginia’s Constitution.
These criticisms misunderstand how the commission’s structure ensures everyone gets an equal say. Sixteen people would serve on the commission — eight citizens and eight legislators. To approve a map, 12 commissioners would have to support it, including six citizens and six legislators. If two legislators of the same party and legislative chamber opposed a map, it would go to the Virginia Supreme Court.
However, all groups on the commission would have that same veto power. Objections from three everyday citizens or three legislators of either party would also send the mapmaking process to the court. Thus, there are safeguards in place that prevent legislators of one party from hijacking the commission.
It is also important to remember that Amendment 1 marks the beginning of redistricting reform in Virginia, not the end. Further enabling legislation could be signed into law to ensure that the court adhered to key mapmaking criteria and followed an open, transparent process. Last session, a bill that would have put these and other guardrails in place, SB 203, came very close passing, but failed in conference committee. However, if Virginia’s voters approve Amendment 1, legislators will have a stronger incentive to finally iron out the issues that held it up previously.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
Even with the details that still need to be worked out, establishing the Virginia Redistricting Commission is better than other solutions the legislature might pursue. These solutions would most likely involve the legislature imposing self-regulatory measures that would fail abysmally. History has shown that the party in power rarely resists the temptation to gerrymander to further its own self-interest.
The people want redistricting reform. A 2019 poll commissioned by Campaign Legal Center found that 65 percent of Americans would prefer congressional districts with no partisan bias, even if it meant fewer seats for their own party. A majority of Democrats, independents and Republicans strongly opposed gerrymandering and valued democratic participation over party affiliation.
Virginians also desire redistricting reform. A December 2019 survey showed that Virginia voters strongly supported the second passage of the redistricting reform constitutional amendment, by a 70-15 percent margin. According to recent polling, voters want Amendment 1 to pass by a 48-28 percent margin. While the exact percentage may fluctuate, poll after poll makes it clear that voters approve of the fairer mapmaking process that this amendment would create.
A vote for the passage of Amendment 1 is not just a vote for a redistricting commission, but a vote in favor of our state’s entire democracy. The party in power may change, but what should never change is every eligible voter’s ability to have their voice heard and their vote count equally. Racial and partisan gerrymandering have excluded too many Virginians for too long. We must seize on this once-in-a-decade opportunity to draw fairer maps to make Virginia more inclusive, transparent and accountable. A vote for Amendment 1 now will help ensure that every voter can choose what is best for them in perpetuity.
Rappahannock resident Paul Smith, a nationally recognized election law expert and Supreme Court litigator, is the vice president of Campaign Legal Center. CLC is a nonprofit working to advance democracy through law that is partnering with OneVirginia2021 and local partners to advance redistricting reform in Virginia. This column first appeared in The Daily Progress.
Oppose Amendment 1
By Marcus Simon
Virginians deserve free and fair elections. We deserve an opportunity to make our voices heard.
For years, though, conservative politicians have done everything they can to consolidate power and to ensure their re-elections. By deliberately drawing district maps to dilute the power of communities of color, a small minority of white male elites extended their power by limiting the voting power of the rest of us.
This November, there will be a constitutional amendment on the ballot — Amendment 1 — that will, once again, allow politicians and political parties to pick their voters instead of voters picking their representatives, while doing little to ensure Black and Brown Virginians have an equal voice in our democracy.
If approved by voters, this deeply flawed amendment would shift the power to redraw congressional and state legislative districts from the 140-member General Assembly to a 16-member commission composed of legislators and citizens.
However, House and Senate party leaders would still choose these commission members, erasing any veneer of independence on the commission and locking in the power of a small group of politicians to draw political district boundaries.
Republicans support this amendment because they think it will help them maintain their power by diluting the influence of Black and Brown people who will be left out in the cold if it is passed.
Without clear protections for minority voters, this amendment will only help those who are drawing the maps. If passed, gerrymandering will essentially be written into the Constitution of Virginia.
Since drafting the Virginia Constitution, lawmakers have restricted the voting ability of Black people and carved out state legislative maps to ensure a lasting political stronghold throughout the commonwealth.
We need redistricting maps created by non-partisan experts to ensure that communities of color are protected, that politics are taken out of the process, and that there is transparency every step of the way.
The question is not whether we need to change the way we do redistricting — we absolutely do. The change we choose matters. With Amendment 1, legislators are still entrenched in the system, making it impossible to have an independent or non-partisan process.
The people of Virginia, not our legislators, should decide who represents us. We need to create competitive districts that give voters genuine choices at the ballot box. It is worth the wait to pass an amendment that is fair to all of us, not a select few who hope to gain political capital at the expense of many.
We need to vote NO on this partisan political power grab and ensure that the power stays with the people.
Simon is a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates. He represents the 53rd District, which includes the city of Falls Church and surrounding areas of Fairfax County. This first appeared in Rapp News sister publication InsideNova.