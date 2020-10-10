Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.