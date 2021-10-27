Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Although Republicans would have you believe that they are the party of economic growth and prosperous businesses, by every measure the opposite is true if you look at historical data. Donald Trump admitted as much in an interview before he ran for president: "It just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans."
From 1945 through the second quarter of 2020, gross domestic product – the measure of overall economic output – grew 4.1% on average under Democrats, versus 2.5% under Republicans. According to the Wall Street investment firm Merrill, in that same time period the returns of the S&P 500 companies were 15.6% under Democrats and 10% under Republicans.
Republicans consistently argue that cutting taxes, disinvesting from government programs and eliminating regulations helps the economy. Actually, providing a sound foundation of education, health, infrastructure, equal opportunity and regulatory protection against egregious corporate behavior, all Democratic Party policies, makes it possible for citizens to thrive and companies to grow. It’s not “socialism” or “government-centric” policies as the GOP like to say, but common sense.
When companies can count on capable, healthy workers and the infrastructure they need for their businesses, they are able to focus on what they do best – develop and market better products and services. However, when citizens have to scramble to make ends meet, while trying to find affordable healthcare, child care and the kind of higher education good jobs require, they are not in a position to prosper and contribute to the economy. When the nation’s economy periodically crashes because unregulated financial transactions or inadequate public health measures lead to financial meltdowns and pandemics, as has happened under the Bush II and Trump administrations, the nation has to waste incredible amounts of energy just to get back to square one.
And the same dynamic plays out at state levels. The disaster that happened when Kansas drastically cut taxes is well documented. Kansas performed less well than its neighboring states in economic, jobs and business growth, and at half the rate of the national average, and its schools, services and roads deteriorated badly… until their Republican legislature overruled their governor and rescinded the bill. And who was their governor’s financial advisor – none other than the consultant Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin says he is using.
So be wary of promises to cut taxes as it invariably leads to a hollowing out of the economy, just like hedge funds, like the Carlyle Group which Mr. Youngkin ran, do with companies. They cut costs and ship jobs overseas to make the numbers look good short term, so they can sell them at a profit, frequently before they deteriorate further or collapse.
The writer lives in Castleton