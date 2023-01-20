public notice collage

The Rappahannock News usually includes public notices from local governments, courts and other entities required to place them under Virginia law. 

In almost weekly edition of the Rappahannock News, you will find several public notices. They contain important information about various local government meetings and actions as well as, on occasion, announcements of upcoming foreclosures, potential court rulings, and local stores and restaurants that want licenses to serve alcohol.

For decades, Virginia law has required such notices to be published in local newspapers, where both the casual reader and someone looking for them can find them. The law – strengthened in 2019 with support from the newspaper industry – sets specific requirements newspapers must meet in order to qualify to publish these notices. 

