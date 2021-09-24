Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I should have guessed it!
I did not know who the author was of the witty and creative sign — “Respect Rappahannock.” Now that Ben Jones has come forth with the answer, it should not have been a surprise. I have never met Ben, but whenever I see a column from him, I make sure to read it carefully and in its entirety for its well-crafted logic and humor. After seeing labels such as “Nazi” and “Racist” thrown around, it must have been upsetting for some to know that the author of the sign is a congressional veteran and a Democrat.
What is most disturbing for me is that we seem to want to demonize anyone we think is not in full agreement with our opinions. Perhaps it is partly due to the pandemic where civility to one another is lacking. Perhaps we want to feel better about ourselves since we certainly would not want to be labeled as Nazis or racists. Those who throw around the epitaph of “Nazi” should look up the origin of the term and see that it was the negative label for the National Socialistic German Worker’s Party, with an emphasis on the Socialistic part.
After reading Ben’s column, it would be hard for us to label Ben as a racist. Of all the existential threats we face and worry about, humorous signs should not be one of them. Isn’t it time for us all to calm down, take a deep breath and deal with issues in a rational manner? We should expect nothing less from our friends, neighbors and hopefully, even our nation.
Robert Russell
Sperryville
Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...