Thank you, Rappahannock, for helping the pantry set a new Thanksgiving record for families/individuals served. We provided complete Thanksgiving dinners to 222 families/612 individuals, which represented a 19 percent and 17 percent increase, respectively.
Our clients were very thankful for their dinners. We could not have done this without the support of our donors and volunteers who helped pack the meals and distribute them.
We are now getting ready for our Christmas dinner giveaway. If you would like to support our clients at Christmas, we would appreciate donations and volunteers to support this effort. We are planning on packing the meal boxes on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 9 a.m. and will be giving the meals away on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22.
Please contact Mimi or Laura at 540-987-5090 if you can volunteer, and they will arrange to fit you into the volunteer schedule.
We are looking forward to seeing you during this important effort to provide some holiday cheer to our clients during these difficult times. Of course, appropriate COVID protocols will be followed. Thanks to everyone for your support of the pantry.
Pantry Board of Directors
Rappahannock County
