Morning came early

this morning

for me.

When I looked at the clock

t'was a quarter

till three.

I tossed and

I turned in my

warm snuggly bed

but sleep would not come

to take over my head.

I heard the wind rustle

the last of the leaves

that refused to let go

from the limbs of the trees.

Then splattering sounds

arose from the pane

of my window outside

as it started to rain.

Feeling the chill

of the house

on my cheeks

and knowing in how many

places it leaks

I rose from the warmth

of my snug, cozy bed

and into the cold and the dark

I did head

to start us a fire in the woodstove.

Karen Walton 

Etlan

