Morning came early
this morning
for me.
When I looked at the clock
t'was a quarter
till three.
I tossed and
I turned in my
warm snuggly bed
but sleep would not come
to take over my head.
I heard the wind rustle
the last of the leaves
that refused to let go
from the limbs of the trees.
Then splattering sounds
arose from the pane
of my window outside
as it started to rain.
Feeling the chill
of the house
on my cheeks
and knowing in how many
places it leaks
I rose from the warmth
of my snug, cozy bed
and into the cold and the dark
I did head
to start us a fire in the woodstove.
Karen Walton
Etlan
