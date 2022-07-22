Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The family of Roy Alther, would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the many acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy shown to us during our recent loss.
Your visits, cards, flowers, prayers, calls and other acts of kindness will always be remembered in our hearts.
There was so much outpouring of love and support and we will never forget it.
It was such a comfort to know that he had touched so many lives in his way. Your support helped us to cope at this sad time.
Our special thanks to David Huff and Katherine Todd, and Betty Crawford for the catering of the wonderful selection of food at the Washington Fire and Rescue. Also thanks go out to Christie Atkins of Sperryville, for all of her help, for sitting up at the fire hall. The family really appreciated the help.
Also we would like to thank Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, Culpeper and the Pastor John Boyd for their kindness and compassion in our time of grief. Everyone went out of their way to make sure everything was perfect for our family.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...