SperryFest returned to the village of Sperryville, Virginia, on Saturday — and what a day it was! Here’s a look at the festival, in photos.
We offer special thanks to the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad for keeping everyone safe, to our generous sponsors and those who donated prizes, to the food vendors who served tasty treats, to wineries and breweries for their libations, to the artisans for unique arts and crafts, to our treasured non-profit groups who work tirelessly for our residents, to Grass Fed and Bobby G and Friends who kept us entertained, to the volunteers in the Kids Corner who provided hours of fun and games for children, to David Albee for his amazing car collection, to the kids who kept the ducks swimming freely down the Mighty Thornton River, and to everyone who came to share our small town warmth and community spirit. Together, you made it a memorable day for everyone.
SperryFest Organizing Committee (AKA Team Duck) of the Sperryville Community Alliance:Kerry Sutten, Robert Archer, Kim Nelson, Anita Carshult, Kevin Cheetham, Kathy Kidd, Bob Trafton, Dracy Justen, Jami Davis, Katherine Cole, Katy Thomas, Susan Huff and Dot Lessard
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...