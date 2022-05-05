2022-Sperryfest-688-web.jpg

And they’re off! The Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River begins at SperryFest 2022.

We wish to thank everyone who supported SperryFest and those who donated so generously of their time, talent and gifts to make it a wonderfully harmonious community event.

We offer special thanks to the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department and Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad for keeping everyone safe, to our generous sponsors and those who donated prizes, to the food vendors who served tasty treats, to wineries and breweries for their libations, to the artisans for unique arts and crafts, to our treasured non-profit groups who work tirelessly for our residents, to Grass Fed and Bobby G and Friends who kept us entertained, to the volunteers in the Kids Corner who provided hours of fun and games for children, to David Albee for his amazing car collection, to the kids who kept the ducks swimming freely down the Mighty Thornton River, and to everyone who came to share our small town warmth and community spirit. Together, you made it a memorable day for everyone. 

SperryFest Organizing Committee (AKA Team Duck) of the Sperryville Community Alliance: Kerry Sutten, Robert Archer, Kim Nelson, Anita Carshult, Kevin Cheetham, Kathy Kidd, Bob Trafton, Dracy Justen, Jami Davis, Katherine Cole, Katy Thomas, Susan Huff and Dot Lessard

