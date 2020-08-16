Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I continue to be incredibly impressed with the depth and quality of the stories in the Rappahannock News. Daphne Hutchison’s stories in particular really help strike a balance with all that is troubling, locally and in the wider world.
I hope we can continue to enjoy more of her in-depth and fascinating stories about people who make up the history of our marvelous county. I feel so fortunate to call Rappahannock County my home and the Rappahannock News my hometown paper!
Ellen Adams
Huntly
