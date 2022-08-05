Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am a direct descendant of Edmond Bayse ("A Journey Through Amissville's History"). He is my great-great-great grandfather. I was pleasantly surprised to see the family mentioned in the Rappahannock News’ recent Amissville coverage. There is also a Bayse mountain up Viewtown Road in Amissville. Although many Basye's (the family adapted the name) in Basye, Virginia, the family moved West to Kentucky, and then Missouri where I was born and grew up.
Rappahannock County was then part of Culpeper County and another relative, John Basye, had a large plantation near the Five Forks church. Richard Basye entertained General Lafayette at his tavern in Jenkintown near, what is now, Clevenger’s Corner. Basyes’ were also Culpeper Minutemen.
Thanks so much for the family mentioned in the Amissville coverage! It would have been Basyeville, but we lost to the Amiss' by one vote!
