I am a direct descendant of Edmond Bayse ("A Journey Through Amissville's History"). He is my great-great-great grandfather. I was pleasantly surprised to see the family mentioned in the Rappahannock News’ recent Amissville coverage. There is also a Bayse mountain up Viewtown Road in Amissville. Although many Basye's (the family adapted the name) in Basye, Virginia, the family moved West to Kentucky, and then Missouri where I was born and grew up.  

