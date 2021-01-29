Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
This morning I received my first vaccine shot. I am in the “old age category.” The news from the federal government had been disquieting if not fearful.
Enter our five county Rappahannock Rapidan Health District!
Following their prompt to fill out a form via email, I did. A week later I was called by a nurse, answered a series of questions, and given an appointment for this morning 1/20/21 — an auspicious day.
Volunteers met my vehicle, told me where to report and at what time. Seamlessly I was ushered into a large Germanna College room, forms checked and filled out, ushered to a nurses station (one of 14), checked in or off, given the shot, one of the most painless ever! Made sure there was no adverse reactions and back to my truck for the ride home in the sunshine!
Congratulations and deep thanks to the Health Consortium for their expertise in putting this huge logistical effort seamlessly together. Thank you to the nurses, volunteers, planners and all involved.
Nol Putnam
Huntly
