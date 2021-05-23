Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
According to Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District and interim director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: “Herd immunity will happen one way or another, either by vaccination or by people getting infected and developing natural immunity. Eventually, you don’t have enough susceptible people left in a group to freely pass the disease anymore and the virus goes through its course to one person without spreading and it dies out.”
Here in Rappahannock, there is a wonderful opportunity for those wanting the vaccine, with a May 25 Vaccination Day at the Rappahannock Elementary School. Even with a few bumps along the way as we get used to the renewed freedom, it is truly a time to celebrate. Hooray!
Sheila Gresinger
Washington
