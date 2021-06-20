Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We, the family of Florine Baldwin, wish to acknowledge and express our appreciation to all our neighbors, friends and family for the many acts of kindness they have shown to us during the loss of our mother.
Words seem to be insufficient to express our heartfelt gratitude. The many cards, phone calls, food and flowers helped to make our loss more bearable. Attendance at the services was a wonderful testimony of how many lives our loved one touched. Although she is deeply missed and our hearts still ache, we are confident she is at rest.
— The Baldwin family