Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We have a trifecta of epidemics this year — three viral respiratory infections, all coming at the same time, NOW.
1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is normally an infection of infants: runny nose, cough, and fever for a week or two. Adults can become sick also from contact with infants. This year, absent the usual contacts, children have not acquired this virus and the resulting immunity. Adult caregivers and family are similarly vulnerable this year. This is usually a mild illness, but any noisy or difficult breathing is a cause for concern. There is no vaccine and no treatment. No kissing of babies this season.
2. COVID-19, our old friend, is coming again with new variants. For Virginia (NY Times), new cases are up 59%, hospitalizations are up 24%, and deaths are up 20%. However, there is a vaccine for COVID and new boosters to augment immunity to new variants. Other defenses include: wear a mask when indoors with people you don't normally associate with. Avoid people who talk or sing. Yes, you can still get sick, but those who are immunized and take reasonable precautions generally do not need hospitalization and don't die.
3. Influenza. Seasonal flu. This comes every year, and there is an effective flu shot that is widely available and generally free.
To be effective, any mask should have "NIOSH" and "N95" printed on the front. The paper masks with elastic loops behind the ears are almost useless. If you are going to wear a mask, do it right.
