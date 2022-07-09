Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
My wife and I bought our Amissville property in 1968, just before U.S. Route 211 was four-laned. That was 54 years ago.
I remember shopping at Tapp’s Store, a convenience store at the intersection of 211 and Hinson’s Ford Road. Lombardy’s was a burgers-and-beer place and Mayhugh’s was a gun store, on a two-lane highway.
Like others, I borrowed money from Graham Hackley to fund me for business trips. He was the local bank. One time he didn’t have any money because the person in front of me had borrowed his last $400. That was before credit cards.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that anyone who wanted to take down a building in the path of 211 could have it for a dollar, if they leveled it in 30 days. We took down some barns that are now the interior walls of our Barn House. That was 46 years ago. I’m glad I’m still here. At least for a while.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...