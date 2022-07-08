Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
My mom was a skilled seamstress, creating lovely hand-smocked dresses for me as a little girl. Later, she focused her talents on many stitchery arts (did I just make up a word here?!), sending cross stitch and crewel framed treasures to her family. One of my favorites is one with a big rainbow with the words,"The soul would have no rainbows if the eyes had no tears" that's hanging in my kitchen.
To me, rainbows hold the promise of hope and joy. Here in Rappahannock, we are lucky to see great rainbow arches after some storms, arches seemingly holding all of this county we hold dear in their embrace. One of my most memorable rainbow stories happened quite awhile ago when a sweet Great Pyrenees I had, Alouette, escaped her fenced yard and was hit by a car.
Her right leg was broken. I managed to quickly assemble a splint and take her to the vet who'd treated her since puppyhood, Dr. Scott Dove, in Gainesville. He skillfully attended to her injury and I was able to bring home a leg casted Alouette.
At the time of cast removal, Dr. Dove diagnosed that further specialized treatment was necessary and sent us to his associate in Manassas where Alouette acquired a rod, with more weeks of hopeful healing. During that time, I barricaded her in the kitchen with me sleeping on a cot there to soothe her. Success was verified weeks later, but with her leg muscles atrophied, weak.
Recommended therapy was available at the Middleburg Training Facility where horses had swim times for a variety of injuries. Dogs were allotted evenings, so, several times a week for two months, my routine included driving from work in Leesburg to home here, pick up Alouette to go swim in Middleburg, and home again. Yawns a lot.
My point here is that there was a huge thunderstorm that poured during our initial swim, and when we came out that summer evening, there was a huge rainbow which signaled the hope that Alouette would, indeed, heal. She did.
As rainbows arch over our Rappahannock, we can think about the hope and rich treasures that abide with us here. We had a brilliant example during the festive Shenandoah National Park fundraiser, a Soiree. Co-Chair Nan Butler Roberts sang "Shenandoah" in her truly magnificent voice, one of our treasures here giving joy for sure.
So, the next time you see a rainbow here, take a moment to think about all of the soothing richness we are lucky enough to enjoy while living here, together, in this our Rappahannock home.
Sheila Gresinger
Washington