What exactly has Mr. Frazier been doing for the residents of Jackson District during his long tenure on the Board of Supervisors, if not ‘considering alternatives?’
Is this the first time it has occurred to him to ‘consider alternatives’ regarding internet access for the county? Am I confused in thinking this issue should have been front and center for our county’s leaders for decades now?
Mr. Frazier seems to recklessly or ignorantly conflate broadband coverage with cellular coverage (another endlessly controversial issue worth its own lengthy consideration) and offers up a cadre of strawmen to strew confusion and muddy the waters around this critical issue.
But now our county has the opportunity to proceed with a financially-underwritten universal broadband initiative, financed by multiple sources, that would have been inconceivable a few years ago. To foreclose that opportunity to 'consider alternatives' is both unconscionable and utterly irresponsible.
Now is not the time for feckless, ill-informed dithering under the guise of whisker-stroking contemplation. Now is the time for our Board of Supervisors to act on behalf of their constituents and take action for the betterment of Rappahannock county — regardless of how personally action-averse they may feel.
