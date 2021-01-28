Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Regarding the new Post Office in Washington, I offer the following observation.
After spending my life working on a farm, I have come to realize that my life is easier if I bend my will to that of Mother Nature rather than asking that she bend her will to me. Mother Nature is accepting of buildings on dry land and is not keen on buildings built in swamps.
Washington, DC, was built in a swamp and we all know how that turned out.
Mike Massie
Massies Corner
