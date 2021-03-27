Today

Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.