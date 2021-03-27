Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Planting trees is a brilliant thing to do. Most people would agree in the abstract that it is a good thing. To actually do it is light years ahead of daydreaming. I applaud the folks at Pen Druid for their industry. I see several other tree plantings around the county and while they remain mostly anonymous they are deserving of kudos too. To appreciate it fully you have to use your imagination. Picture healthy 10-year-old trees in place of the plastic tubes. Look at the riparian barrier east of 231 near Montpelier.
Another tree activity is rescuing mature trees from vines, both domestic and invasive. Along most Rappahannock road verges trees are groaning under the heavy onslaught of vines. In many cases it is easy to reduce the burden — the vines merely have to be severed at the base and the rest of the vine will wither and die. They don’t even need to be removed. Without their lifeline, the weight of the vines is reduced and they can no longer produce leaves that outcompete tree leaves. It is much easier to trim the vines than it is to remove a fallen tree. New trees might spring up to replace the fallen adult, but I won’t be around to enjoy it.
Mike Millan
Washington
