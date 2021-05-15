Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I want to thank the Rappahannock News for the valuable article by Tim Carrington on “Fast-Forwarding to 2031.” I learned a lot and felt it gave specific information as well as broad perspectives on the issues that we’ll be confronting in our special place called Rappahannock County. This kind of in-depth reporting is needed for us to have solid information as we navigate decisions for our future here in this place I feel lucky to call home.
Ellen Adams
Huntly
