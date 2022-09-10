Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Visuals can be very important. Long ago, I bought a Christmas ornament shaped like the alphabet blocks youngsters used in creative play. It was an “A” block. First letter of the alphabet. Alpha, which, to me, stands for Attitude. I have it in a bookshelf where I can see it often as a reminder of the importance of attitude.
Why am I mentioning this today (and asking you to visualize that block)? Awhile back, during an election cycle here, I said to not let zoning kill Rappahannock County — and yet, in listening to conversations, I hear, “Don’t do this… you can’t do this… we don’t want change… we want this county to stay the same, the way I remember from years ago.” Yet, I also hear the yearning for days when children roamed their streets of Washington here, when the big houses held families, not the businesses of today.
So, how to move forward so our county and its citizens can flourish? With our county government, our Board of Zoning Appeals, in the midst of updating the vast zoning, we need educated citizens, those with a “can do” attitude, a “how can we address the changes that have occurred over the years and decide how we can work together to make things happen well,” not with the “you can’t do this” attitude. Try the “let’s see how we can make this happen,” remembering that the “we’ve always done it this way” attitude can change and really must as we go forward in a better way.
Remember that many of our farmers have changed certain practices in an educated manner, providing cleaner streams, waterways, healthier soils, healthier livestock and better tasting produce. Just a farmer is an outdated mindset, as today’s farmers are truly our treasure here where agriculture and tourism are the principles of our well-tested Comprehensive Plan that makes Rappahannock the home we love and enjoy.
Many of us can participate in positive actions while our Planning Commission takes on the task of updating zoning. Provide solutions so all can work together to provide the growth needed to strengthen and flourish in the decades ahead. We can, with that all important Attitude.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...