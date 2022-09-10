letter-b-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Visuals can be very important. Long ago, I bought a Christmas ornament shaped like the alphabet blocks youngsters used in creative play. It was an “A” block. First letter of the alphabet. Alpha, which, to me, stands for Attitude. I have it in a bookshelf where I can see it often as a reminder of the importance of attitude. 

Tags

Recommended for you