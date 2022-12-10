Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In a well written and thoughtful piece in last week's Rappahannock News, Sheila Gresinger makes an impassioned plea for balance. She laments that on one side is Rep. Bob Good saying Democrats are “an evil that must be eradicated” and on the other President Biden, who calls Republicans as “semi-fascists and...a danger to democracy.” It bears noting for the sake of accuracy that the President was specifically referring to that minority of Republicans who endorse “The Big Lie” and who were intent on preventing the peaceful transfer of power on January 6.
While we can question whether Rep. Good has an objective basis for his moral condemnation of Democrats, it is hard to deny that some of the mob who invaded the Capitol on January 6 were intent on stopping Congress from certifying the election results as provided by the Constitution. As further proof, an impartial jury this week found some of the leaders of the January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol guilty of seditious conspiracy and of obstructing the certification of the election. As John Adams said: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
It may be unpleasant or even lead to chaotic disagreement, as Ms. Gresinger fears, but to have an informed discussion we must first recognize objective facts and reject unfounded conspiracies and illusions.
