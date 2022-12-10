letter-b-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

In a well written and thoughtful piece in last week's Rappahannock News, Sheila Gresinger makes an impassioned plea for balance. She laments that on one side is Rep. Bob Good saying Democrats are “an evil that must be eradicated” and on the other President Biden, who calls Republicans as “semi-fascists and...a danger to democracy.” It bears noting for the sake of accuracy that the President was specifically referring to that minority of Republicans who endorse “The Big Lie” and who were intent on preventing  the peaceful transfer of power on January 6.   

Tags

Recommended for you