Ms. Sheila Gresinger’s assertion last week (“Considering all sides is paramount,” Dec. 15), that the media are not balanced because they do not stress that former President Donald Trump called for participants at the Jan. 6 riots to stay peaceful and support law enforcement, is jaw-droppingly disingenuous.

