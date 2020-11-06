Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Many of us know Kid Pan Alley through their wonderful work writing songs with children. If you don’t know, since early April, Kid Pan Alley has produced over 20 live streamed concerts featuring incredible artists from all over the United States. My family and I have not missed one of them; our Sunday evening calendar is always blocked for these concerts, most times in the Zoom Room, which is great fun.
Paul and Cheryl have poured their hearts into producing these amazing evenings (along with their remarkable staff of course.) And they still continue to work with children virtually through the pandemic.
The next concert is Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. — do yourself a favor and listen in! www.kidpanalley.com/hconcert
It is so nice to have something like this to look forward to, especially in these difficult times.
Thank you, Kid Pan Alley, for all you do. I hope these concerts continue through the next few months. Always a bright spot in our lives.
Gail Swift
Washington
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }