Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Christmas floats were a great idea for the county. They all enabled us to celebrate and laugh together and the children were gifted with the sights, sounds and candy of the holiday.
On behalf of the Flint Hill Float Committee, we would like to thank the local businesses that stepped in to support our efforts. Not only are these proprietors persevering through the pandemic to serve us all — they also show their love for the community by supporting charitable events. With that in mind, a big shout out to: Blue Door Kitchen & Inn; Blue Summit Technologies; Griffin Tavern; Horse N Hound; Kimberlite Financial Services; Rappahannock Cellars; Settle’s; Debbie Donehey; Linda Eisenhart; Jason Goldman; Ronda Ann Gregorio; Charlotte Wagner-Harvey; Anne Lyon; Kymber Messersmith; Carolyn Roth; and Sean Spink.
Flint Hill Float Committee
Flint Hill
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }