Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Thank you to everyone who came out to the Rappahannock County Farm Tour this past weekend! A few hundred people were in attendance, with many Rappahannock locals as well as folks from far and wide. We saw people from Fauquier, Culpeper, Loudoun, Gainesville, and Haymarket, Fredericksburg, DC, Alexandria and Arlington. The visitors who traveled the farthest distance to get to us were from Boston and Connecticut!!
Everywhere were BIG smiles and HAPPY faces! Visitors were excited for the knowledge they gained during their time on the tour.
A big highlight was at Greenfield! Brooke Miller, MD, President of the United States Cattlemen's Association gave a lecture on the logistics and economics of raising beef cattle on Sunday afternoon.
We want to thank everyone who participated to make this year's Farm Tour a big success — the farms and venues who opened up to the public, the volunteers who make this event happen, our advertising sponsors who enable us to continue to host this wonderful, educational and FUN event, and the Rappahannock FFA Members who volunteered their time on a beautiful weekend.
Next year's Rappahannock County Farm Tour is September 23rd and 24th. If you're interested in being a participating venue, or would like to volunteer to help with the event, please reach out! info@rappfarmtour.org
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...