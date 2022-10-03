FarmTour-2021-159-web.jpg

File photo/2021: "Lamb Town" at Happy Henz Farm in Rock Mills during the Rappahannock Farm Tour.

 Luke Christopher

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

 Thank you to everyone who came out to the Rappahannock County Farm Tour this past weekend! A few hundred people were in attendance, with many Rappahannock locals as well as folks from far and wide. We saw people from Fauquier, Culpeper, Loudoun, Gainesville, and Haymarket, Fredericksburg, DC, Alexandria and Arlington. The visitors who traveled the farthest distance to get to us were from Boston and Connecticut!!  

Everywhere were BIG smiles and HAPPY faces! Visitors were excited for the knowledge they gained during their time on the tour. 

