Mike Wenger and his ukulele troop

Mike Wenger and his ukulele troop

 Betsy Hille

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. 

I really enjoyed the coverage Rapp News gave to the Winter Wonderland in Sperryville (Dec. 23, 2021). It was such a fun day with Rappahannock citizens braving the chilly weather to celebrate together. And what a wonderful job by the organizers — it was great to see their good work recognized in the paper.

But I do have a correction to offer. The caption for the photo of ukulele players accompanying the singalong read, “Mike Wenger and his ukulele troop.” For the record, it is definitely not "my troop." We are all members of the Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle, a group of friends who gather to make music with this versatile, happy instrument. We’re open to anyone with a ukulele and a love of music. We range from total beginner through professional. So grab a ukulele and join us! (Find us on Facebook.)

Mike Wenger

Flint Hill

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you