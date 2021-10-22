Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing in support of Rachel Bynum for school board. I have known Rachel for many years and she has always cared deeply about the children of Rappahannock County and the vitality of our public schools. She regularly volunteers in the classrooms and with Headwaters Foundation, creating hands-on projects for the children to help them learn about the natural world. She also has envisioned, found outside funding for, and led so many projects (too many to list) connecting RCPS children to their natural and physical community including colorful painted maps on the playground, a beautiful and engaging renovation of the RCES courtyard, pollinator gardens, and much more.
As a school board member, Rachel is active and informed and communicates the issues coming before the school board well. I appreciate everything Rachel has done over the last decade to make the schools better for all the children in the county. Please vote for Rachel so she can continue to represent the Piedmont District in the future.
