We wish to express our support for Van Carney and Larry Grove as Supervisor and School Board representatives, respectively,
We have known Carney all his life and are certain he will be an exemplary supervisor for Stonewall-Hawthorne District. Van has lived most of his life in Rappahannock County but has also spent time elsewhere, experiences that give him an important perspective on our local circumstances. He chose to return to Rappahannock with his family where he has created and sustained a successful local business. Thus, he understands the peculiar challenges faced by local enterprises. Perhaps most important, Van is a mature gentleman who understands and champions the many unique aspects of our way of life. He will bring civility, rational behavior, and informed knowledge to all our county affairs and will be a credit to our entire community.
Likewise, Grove has dedicated much of his energies for years in service to Rappahannock County as a firefighter and driver for Sperryville emergency services and as an exemplary representative on the School Board. He brings a lifetime of experience with public education to our schools where he has been and will continue to be a voice of wisdom and reason as we face the myriad problems of these times.
We enthusiastically endorse Van and Larry to represent our district.
