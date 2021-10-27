Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
As a life-long resident and part of a multi-generational Rappahannock County family, I’m fortunate to have grown up and attended school here, to own a home here, to have raised my children here, and to operate a business here. Sadly, the same cannot be said for so many of my former classmates or others who have tried to establish their families in Rappahannock County. There’s been an exodus of youth from the county for too many years, and it’s time for someone new — someone with fresh ideas and an invested interest in the county — to figure out how families can stay and thrive here, and that’s why I support Van Carney in his bid for Supervisor of the Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
Van is a lifelong resident as well, raised in Rappahannock County, spent time traveling and attending college, and is now raising his own family here. We reconnected after he and his brothers opened their business in Sperryville, and it became obvious to me how much Van cares about Rappahannock County and the passion he has for preserving it, while also wanting to make it possible for more families to establish and/or maintain their roots here.
I know a majority of Rappahannock County residents want to keep our beautiful views and landscapes, but are also concerned about growth and housing (or the lack thereof). I’m one of them. These issues have dogged us for years with no new path forward. Truth be told, previous administrations have “put the brakes on,” and the outline for the county’s future has stalled. But Van, with his passion for this community and his willingness to listen to all residents’ ideas, can work to establish a real direction for Rappahannock County, and this is what makes him the right choice for Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor. With Van, Rappahannock County is getting a renewed energy and willingness to work with others while preserving the county, but he also inherently understands, firsthand, the obstacles we face.
Van Carney isn’t looking to gain political status or notoriety from the position of Supervisor. His motivation is to help with the stewardship of our special and beloved Rappahannock County.
