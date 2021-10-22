Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
At a time when our national political parties are unable to agree on anything or to speak civilly to each other, our Board of Supervisors has stood out as a governmental body willing to treat the citizens who come before them respectfully and to listen thoughtfully to their concerns. For the most part, they show the same respect for each other despite differences of opinion.
Van Carney would be a supervisor in this mold, treating his constituents with dignity and respect, listening to their ideas and opinions, and doing the work necessary to determine what will best serve the interests of the County. He cares about both preserving the agricultural base of Rappahannock and making it possible for younger people with families to live and work here. He will serve the county with honesty and integrity.
By comparison, David Konick has shown that he does not possess the qualities or character necessary for service on the Board of Supervisors. A search of the internet reveals that he has been convicted or reprimanded for several instances of abusive behavior especially toward women, including using “obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent language to make an obscene suggestion…” during a phone call to the Rappahannock Clerk of the District Courts.
The Virginia State Bar Association reprimanded him in the same incident. His emails on Rappnet about gay men have been equally inappropriate and intolerant: in one, he referred to a local gay couple as “abominable filth.” This behavior is a long-standing pattern. As long ago as 1984, citizens sought his removal as Zoning Administrator for adversarial and aggressive behavior at BZA meetings; as recently as 2018, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution condemning his behavior. As reported in this paper, in that instance, after listening to testimony from several county residents, BOS Chair Roger Welch stated: “I’ve been appalled by . . . the attitude and personality of this one individual that everybody’s afraid of. We shouldn’t be afraid of him.”
Moreover, Konick has never met a lawsuit he didn’t like. Instead of working through differences of opinion or trying to reach accommodations with different county governmental bodies, he has filed lawsuits against the Town of Washington, the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors, and the Rappahannock Board of Zoning Appeals, cumulatively costing the county tens of thousands of dollars with, as Al Regnery eloquently pointed out in this paper in 2018, little or no public benefit. Indeed, his action against the Town was dismissed and he was fined.
The choice for the voters of Stonewall-Hawthorne is clear. Carney will work with others to bring positive results for the county. Konick has a history of verbally abusing citizens and filing suit against the county to nobody’s benefit — save perhaps his own.
John Beardsley
Flint Hill