One of the candidates for Stonewall-Hawthorne District Supervisor has been running an advertising campaign in your newspaper claiming that he has integrity, he is honest, and that if elected, he will build consensus on the Board of Supervisors through civil discourse. It all sounds good, but what is his actual record?
Van Carney has no public record. Prior to running, I don’t recall seeing him at public hearings nor do we recall him taking a stand on important issues over the last few years: the Bike Path, the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution, the approval of the Comprehensive Plan, or any of the controversial zoning permit applications.
One letter published last week from ex-BZA chairman, Alex Sharp, exposed that earlier this year Carney chose to bend the rules and not to seek zoning approval for his Farmer’s Market even though it involves distribution of agricultural products not produced on site. He is also allowing an “eating establishment” — a permanently installed “food truck” operated by a third party (not the brewery) — although “eating establishments” and sales of food from vehicles is not permitted in the Agriculture District.
Your story in last week’s paper shows how Carney actually treats other public officials. It appears that he jumped to the wrong conclusions, and verbally attacked the Registrar and the Electoral Board just for doing their jobs. The Registrar and two members of the Board publicly characterized these attacks as “slander.” Is that what Carney calls “civility”? As for “honesty and integrity,” Carney seems more concerned about losing a few votes than whether or not election laws were being followed.
If elected, Carney will have to recuse himself from voting on important issues to Stonewall-Hawthorne District voters that involve Eldon Farms or its new owner. This includes not only the application for his Farmers Market on Eldon Farm property, but also the proposed Town of Washington Boundary Adjustment, the Rush River Commons project, and whatever might be proposed for the 7,000 acres Eldon Farm: a subdivision, a golf course, a country club or resort, or whatever else might be proposed there. The citizens of that district either will have no say in these matters, or Carney will vote anyway, despite his conflict-of-interest with Eldon Farms and its owner.
Negative articles have been written on the pages of your newspaper about David Konick that ignore the many positive things he has done for the community since the 1980s. Why has Carney escaped the same level of scrutiny from your paper? Whatever else you want to say about him, Konick isn’t “in anyone’s pocket,” can’t be bought, and isn’t beholden to the County’s largest landowner and wealthiest citizen.
Konick will be his own man and work faithfully for the citizens of his district. He deserves their vote on Nov 2.
James and Louise Grigsby
Castleton