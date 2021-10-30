Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I write in support of Van Carney's candidacy for supervisor from the Stonewall-Hawthorne district of Rappahannock County. I have known Van all of his life, watching him grow from a delightfully inquisitive child to a very capable adult. Much of my experience was through his family's involvement at Trinity Church in Washington, where I was the pastor most of his life until I retired. I was also a pack leader during his Cub Scout career. I know him to be a man of integrity and commitment. He left our paradise to make his way in the world as so many of our youth have done, and I kept up with him along that way.
Fortunately for Rappahannock, this product of our community, our schools, and our natural beauty, has returned home as a creative presence, enterprising business person, and responsible member of our community. The success that he and his brothers have shown at Pen Druid is marvelous. This is the vision and experience that we need in leadership in our county as we move into our future.
Unfortunately, I do not live in the part of the county that gets to vote for Van Carney. However, once elected, supervisors impact all of us. Therefore, if you do live in his district, I strongly encourage you to vote for him as a vote for strength and hope in our county's future.
