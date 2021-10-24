Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I strongly support Van Carney for Supervisor for Stonewall-Hawthorne. He is clearly the better choice. He will bring transparency to the Board of Supervisors and represent all of his constituents fairly. He is the third generation of Carneys to live in this county and is raising the fourth generation here, and I believe that is an important perspective we need to retain.
He is a successful entrepreneur that, with his two brothers, launched a thriving business from scratch but yet with a sensitivity to his neighbors. And he has an important demographic perspective that will be increasingly important to the long-term viability of Rappahannock County.
Put bluntly, we’re old, folks!!
I cannot speak highly enough of his character, intelligence and passion for this beautiful land we all live in. If you also are tired of divisiveness, hidden agendas and chaos, vote for Van — he will renew a sense of comity to the Board of Supervisors.
He is the man who will keep Rappahannock, Rappahannock!
