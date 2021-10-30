Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Van and I are childhood friends, we grew up together in Rappahannock. We are the products of our families as much as we are products of this great community. Our journeys have been different but our paths led us back to our childhood homes. Here, we are raising our children and running businesses in a community that nurtured our growth. The experiences and relationships we forged from our childhood to adulthood have drawn us home to share these experiences with our children.
Rappahannock is a unique place and we need innovative leaders that will work hard to help keep the county sustainable within our rural setting. Our county has a great opportunity to be a leader in the forefront of sustainable rural communities. To achieve this we need leaders that are energetic, inquisitive, pragmatic, hard working and down right excited about our community and its bright future.
As a lifelong member of our community, Van is committed to seeing the success of his family and business which is an extension of our Rappahannock community. I support Van because I know his ethos and know he will do what is right to responsibly preserve our county.
Rappahannock needs a leader like Van that will listen to the community members and make sound decisions for the future of our families and community.
Van’s life path demonstrates his commitment to our community, the rural environment and family. What more could we ask for as qualities in a leader for our community?
