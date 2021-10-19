Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am offering my support of Van Carney for Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor, as well as a thanks to Chris Parrish for his years of committed service towards the betterment of Rappahannock County. Furthermore, I’d also like to encourage all my neighbors to do a little research of both candidates' desires for the county prior to casting your vote.
Carney’s desire to keep our beautiful county the way it’s been while balancing the need to improve services is why I am voting for him. His desire to own and operate a business that promotes the county's ideals while promoting many other local individuals is why I am voting for him. His, and his wife’s, desire to raise their own family while working together with his family in the county is why I am voting for him. Carney’s desire and ability to be an honest, straight-talking man, who can converse as easily with a person visiting Rappahannock for the first time as he can with the lifelong local, is why I am voting for him. His desire to help the people of his district while having the whole of Rappahannock on his mind is why he has my vote. His understanding of the need for tourism promotion is why I am voting for him.
Overall, Carney embodies the Rappahannock values we all know and love while also understanding the need to grow for the county’s citizens. Please vote Carney for your Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor — he is the best man for the job.
